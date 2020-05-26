https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/college-bound-students-miss-billions-financial-aid-due-pandemic/

(CNBC) — This year, students may need extra help to make college a reality.

Because of the coronavirus crisis and sky-high unemployment rates, fewer than half of families feel confident in their ability to meet the costs of higher education, according to education lender Sallie Mae.

About 69% of parents and 55% of students entering college in the fall said Covid-19 has impacted their ability to pay for school, according to a separate poll of 6,500-plus high-school seniors and their families by NitroCollege.com, a site that helps students and parents navigate college admissions and financial aid.

