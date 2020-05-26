https://www.dailywire.com/news/criminal-referrals-coming-for-people-on-mueller-investigation-devin-nunes-says

One of the biggest problems in Washington, D.C. is that when people in government do bad things, they are not often held accountable. There is also a glaring double standard for who is charged and who isn’t.

For example, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI even though the bureau had no reason to question him in the first place and it was later shown that Flynn was interviewed in order to trip him up and get him fired. Meanwhile, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe – who also lied to the FBI – was not only not charged but received a CNN contract and book deal. The difference is that the media and career bureaucrats like McCabe because he went after someone they hated: President Donald Trump.

It appears that may be changing for the people who actively investigated Trump and his 2016 campaign for the sole purpose of spinning a narrative to damage his administration. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett that criminal referrals would be made “in the coming weeks” against members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, many of which hid exculpatory evidence on FISA warrant applications that allowed the investigation to continue.

The Washington Examiner (my former employer) reported on Nunes’ remarks, which aired Sunday evening on a special Fox News program titled, “Witch Hunt: The Flynn Vindication.”

“We’ve also expanded our investigation into the Mueller team and everything that happened with Mueller and the people at DOJ and FBI that were above Mueller. And so, we will be making criminal referrals in the coming weeks against the Mueller team. We’re just now putting that together and, of course, as always, waiting on more documents that we really need to come out,” Nunes told Jarrett on the program.

Mueller’s investigation determined after a two-year investigation that there was no collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia to steal the election. Nunes said on Fox that the investigation should have been shut down quickly since Mueller knew early on that there was no collusion.

While Nunes’ words may give hope to some Trump allies eager to see justice against those that participated in an attempted coup against the president, the likelihood of anything actually coming from the criminal referrals is minimal.

Remember that Michael Avenatti and Julie Swetnick received criminal referrals for falsely accusing then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being a teenage rapist. Nothing has come of those referrals.

Nunes also sent eight criminal referrals to the Department of Justice last year, yet nothing has been done so far. Attorney General William Barr, however, has appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the misconduct of officials involved in the Mueller investigation. That probe is still ongoing.

