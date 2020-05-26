https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/doj-closes-insider-trading-probe-senators-feinstein-loeffler-inhofe/

The Justice Department closed its insider-trading investigation into Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and James Inhofe (R-OK).

The FBI investigation into Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) however is still ongoing.

In March, news broke that Republican senators Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, and Jim Inhofe sold significant stock shares following a January 24th meeting on the Coronavirus threat.

As predicted, it wasn’t just Republicans.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein of California was also connected to suspicious stock trades.

The FBI previously asked Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein for documents about her husband’s stock trades prior to the Coronavirus crash.

Feinstein’s husband, Richard Blum sold his shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc, a biotech company, and made between $1.5 million and $6 million before the Coronavirus stock market spiral.

Feinstein claimed she had nothing to do with her husband’s stock trades and just like that, the investigation is closed.

Via the Wall Street Journal:

The Justice Department is closing investigations into three U.S. senators for stocks trades made shortly before the coronavirus market turmoil, but is continuing a related investigation into GOP Sen. Richard Burr, according to people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors on Tuesday alerted defense attorneys for Republicans Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and James Inhofe of Oklahoma as well as Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California that they are closing investigations into their trading, the people said. The closure of the investigation into Ms. Loeffler could give her a boost as she struggles to keep her seat in Georgia. Ms. Loeffler, who was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to replace retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, is trailing another Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, in recent polls. Mr. Collins has criticized Ms. Loeffler over the trades, but she said last week that she had no plans to drop out of the race. “Today’s clear exoneration by the Department of Justice affirms what Senator Loeffler has said all along—she did nothing wrong,” a spokesman for Ms. Loeffler said. Mr. Inhofe’s referred to a statement to The Oklahoman, in which the senator said: “As I’ve said all along, I wasn’t even at the briefing and do not make my own stock trades. I did nothing wrong, and I’m pleased the Justice Department has exonerated me.” A spokesman for Ms. Feinstein had no immediate comment.

Senator Burr is not out of the woods yet.

A couple weeks ago FBI officials seized Senator Burr’s phone in connection with the federal probe into his stock trades.

Burr dumped as much as $1.72 million in hotel stocks before the Coronavirus panic hit the US while reassuring the public about Coronavirus preparedness.

Burr temporarily stepped down as chairman of the senate intel panel.

