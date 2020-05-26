https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/justice-department-kelly-loeffler-james-inhofe-dianne-feinstein/2020/05/26/id/969112

The Justice Department has closed investigations into pre-pandemic stock sales made by Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., according to reports.

Representatives for Loeffler and Feinstein confirmed the investigations were complete.

Anonymous sources told The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Inhofe’s attorney also acknowledged the investigation into his stock sales had ended.

“Sen. Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband’s stock transactions,” a spokesman said at the time.

“She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions.”

The senators, along with other lawmakers, made stock transactions or had their spouses make transactions that drew national attention early in the year, just as the coronavirus pandemic outbreak began to spread.

Feinstein’s husband dumped shares Jan. 31 of Allogene Therapeutics, a California biotechnology company, and at least $1 million more in Allogene stock Feb. 18, according to Senate records.

Days after a Senate coronavirus briefing, Inhofe, a chairman of the Armed Services Committee, unloaded at least $180,000 in stocks, Senate records show. He also sold at least $50,000 in stock in an asset management company Feb. 20, four days before the stock market crashed.

Feinstein and Inhofe said they did not attend the coronavirus briefing Jan. 24.

Inhofe has said the sales do not “have any involvement in my investment decisions” and told his financial adviser in 2018 to sell his stocks two months after he became the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate in January and has faced harsh criticism for nearly $20 million in stock transactions in late February and early March.

“Today’s clear exoneration by the Department of Justice affirms what Sen. Loeffler has said all along: She did nothing wrong,” Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement. “This was a politically motivated attack shamelessly promoted by the fake news media and her political opponents. Sen. Loeffler will continue to focus her full attention on delivering results for Georgians.”

