http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pPriwL6JRqo/

President Donald Trump continued raising questions on Tuesday about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and details surrounding the death of one of his interns in his office in 2001 despite a campaign to force Twitter to delete his messages.

“In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing?” Trump wrote on Tuesday, noting that questions about the intern’s death were “going on for years” before he started revisiting them.

Scarborough’s intern Lori Klausutis died in 2001 after she fell and hit her head at his Florida office as the result of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Scarborough’s MSNBC cohost and third wife Mika Brzezinski launched a public campaign to get Trump’s tweets about the subject removed by Twitter.

“Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person. And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people and, of course, you’re hurting yourself,” she wrote on Twitter, demanding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey take action against the president.

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Timothy Klausutis, the husband of Lori Klausutis wrote a letter to Twitter asking Dorsey to delete the tweets.

“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” he wrote in a letter to Dorsey that was obtained by the New York Times.

But Trump continued questioning the case on Tuesday, adding, “I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most.”

“So many unanswered and obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now!” he continued. “Law enforcement eventually will?”

….about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

