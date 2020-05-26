https://www.dailywire.com/news/elon-musk-and-grimes-remove-number-12-from-newborn-babys-name-kind-of

Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have changed the name of their newborn baby boy, seemingly to comply with a California law that prohibits a legal name from having numbers in it. And unfortunately for Musk and Grimes, baby “X Æ A-12” contained two.

Grimes revealed the change in a reply to an Instagram user over the weekend, sharing that the baby’s new name was “X Æ A-Xii,” essentially a new spelling of the same name, but with roman numerals, which Grimes said actually “looks better.”

The singer did not elaborate on why the name was changed, and it remains to be seen whether the Latin “Æ” symbol will hold up, considering that California also doesn’t allow symbols, other than apostrophes and dashes, outside the 26 letters of the English alphabet.

Musk, who is the father of seven children, shared during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that Grimes was mostly the mastermind behind the name, and broke down the pronunciation of the name as follows:

“It’s just ‘X,’ the letter ‘X,’ and then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘Ashe,’ and then A-12 is my contribution,” said the Tesla CEO. “Arcangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71: The coolest plane ever.”

Grimes provided a similar explanation for how to pronounce the baby’s name on May 5, the day after he was born.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Musk has been receiving widespread attention for his criticism of government lockdowns and his upcoming SpaceX rocket launch, a commercial collaboration to send NASA astronauts to space on a privately built rocket.

Earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence commended the project at a meeting for the National Space Council, remarking that the mission was ushering in the “trailblazers of a new era” of space exploration. In addition, President Donald Trump has expressed interest in attending the launch, having previously told reporters at the White House that he hoped they would join him so he could put them on the rocket.

“I’m thinking about going, that will be next week, to the rocket launch. I hope you’re all going to join me,” said Trump. “I’d like to put you on the rocket, and get rid of you for a while.”

Last Thursday, Musk retweeted a video from SpaceX showing Falcon 9, the rocket, and Crew Dragon, the human capsule, going vertical on the launch pad in Florida.

Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon are vertical on the launch pad pic.twitter.com/2nw9h0jxde — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 21, 2020

