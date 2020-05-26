https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-minnesota-police-cops-police-brutality/2020/05/26/id/969023

The FBI will take a deeper look into an incident involving the death of a black man in Minnesota, after a video emerged showing a white police officer digging his knee into the back of the man’s neck.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced that the FBI will be involved in a probe of the incident, which took place Monday during an arrest.

Darnella Frazier, who was part of the crowd gathered at the arrest scene, posted a video she recorded on Facebook. The video showed the unidentified man pinned down on the ground with the police officer pressing his left knee down onto the man’s neck for several minutes.

The video shows the man’s face being smashed into the ground. It looks like his nose begins to bleed.

The man can be heard telling the cop, “I can’t breathe!”

Another officer can he heard asking his partner to stop. Then someone shouts that the man isn’t moving.

Police call for an ambulance after the man looks like he passed out under the cop’s knee. While a first responder checks the man’s pulse, the cop continues to kneel on the man’s neck.

“The cops really just killed that man,” Frazier says at the end of the video as the ambulance drives off. “And if he not dead, he’s close to dead.”

The MPD issued a statement claiming the police were sent to the location on a “report of a forgery in progress” and that the man “physically resisted officers” after he stepped out of his car.

The department said the suspect appeared to be suffering from medical distress. They announced he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.

The department said it also asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the situation along with the FBI.

