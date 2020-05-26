https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/gates-foundation-buys-stock-google-twitter-apple-amazon-first-quarter-pushing-pandemic-panic-porn/

Back in March Bill Gates told reporters the COVID-19 economic lockdowns needed to last 10 weeks and possibly three months.

In early April it was revealed that the Gates Foundation was funding the Washington IHME junk models used by Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. The models were completely inaccurate but helped the experts spread the panic.

Bill Gates later went on CNN to praise China’s handling of the disease that had killed tens of thousands of people across the globe.

On Monday news broke that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust placed big bets on technology titans in the first quarter, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

So while Bill Gates was out spreading the panic porn his foundation was buying up tech stock that did quite well during the economic lockdown.

Business Insider reported:

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust placed big bets on technology titans in the first quarter, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The trust, which manages the assets of the world’s largest private foundation, revealed new positions in Apple, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, Alibaba, and Twitter. Its stakes in the first four were valued between $100 million and $130 million each on March 31, while its Twitter holdings were worth about $7 million. The trust also revealed a $301 million stake in Schrodinger following the drug-discovery software group’s public debut in February. The only other change to its portfolio was the sale of five million Berkshire Hathaway shares, representing 10% of its stake in Warren Buffett’s conglomerate.

