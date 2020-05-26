https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/good-news-choked-dog-viral-central-park-video-returned-shelter-good-health/

She called the cops and pretended like she was being threatened.

Then choked her dog.

Another “Karen” was caught on camera in New York City’s Central Park this past weekend calling the police after a black man told her to leash her dog — which is the law in Central Park.

She did this all while choking her adopted Cocker Spaniel.

The Video went viral.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: As Soon As Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos Testified that Joseph Mifsud Worked For the Clinton Foundation, She Was Brutally Targeted and Harassed By the Left

The woman was later identified. And her Cocker Spaniel has an Instagram account (oh_henry_spaniel) although it is no longer available!

Her name is Amy Cooper pic.twitter.com/0UXOtNDhrC — bjx (@pagetalk22) May 25, 2020

Her dog’s Instagram account is oh_henry_spaniel.

Late Sunday the Abandoned Angels NYC Cocker Spaniel Rescue posted a tweet saying the choked dog was back in their care and in good health.

The owner gave it back to the shelter.

Hat Tip Ari

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

