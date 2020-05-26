https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Ron-DeSantis-Brian-Kemp-GOP-RNC/2020/05/26/id/969044

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would gladly host the Republican National Convention this summer if plans to hold it in North Carolina fall through.

DeSantis made the offer during a press briefing in Miami on Tuesday, The Hill reports.

“Florida would love to have the RNC,” DeSantis said. “Heck, I’m a Republican, it would be good for us to have the RNC in terms of the economic impact when you talk about major events like that. So my posture on all this is we should try to get it done as best we can in accordance with whatever safety requirements.”

The convention is scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Aug. 24-27. But on Monday, President Donald Trump accused the state’s Democrat Governor, Roy Cooper, of being in a “shutdown mood” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump threatened to find another place for the convention if North Carolina couldn’t guarantee full attendance due to social distancing measures.

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”

DeSantis said he would want the convention to be held safely.

“His government will be talking about the safety restrictions, the president’s government,” DeSantis said. “If he’s going to do a convention, obviously he’s going to want to abide by whatever they’re saying. So if we can get that done and do it in a way that’s safe, that would be a huge economic impact for the state of Florida.”

Florida isn’t the only state offering to host the RNC. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also offered up his state as a host site for the convention.

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention,” Kemp tweeted Tuesday. “We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!”

Trump also tweeted on Monday that he had “zero interest in moving the Republican National Convention to Doral in Miami.”

