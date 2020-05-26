https://www.theblaze.com/news/georgia-florida-texas-gop-convention

GOP leaders from Georgia, Florida, and Texas have offered their states to host the 2020 Republican National Convention following President Trump’s threats Monday to pull the event from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump tweeted his displeasure Monday with North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, suggesting that the swing state leader is still in a “shutdown mood” and apparently not guaranteeing that by August, the state will allow full occupancy in the Spectrum Center arena due to health concerns.

Should Cooper not allow full occupancy, the president argued that the Republican Party would be “reluctantly forced to find … another convention site.”

What are the details?

Just one day after the tweet, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sent an open plea to the president to consider the Peach State as an alternative, the Associated Press reported.

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention,” wrote Kemp, who was recently criticized by many — including the president — for opting to reopen the state ahead of the White House’s recommended schedule.

Shortly after Kemp’s offer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told reporters that he “would love” to have the Republican or even the Democratic convention in the Sunshine State, as either would bring in millions of dollars.

“The door is open, we want to have the conversation, whether RNC, DNC, whatever, because I think it will be good for the people of Florida,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Miami.

Republican Party members in Texas also expressed openness to hosting the event in their state.

“Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention,” Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey told the Austin American-Statesman on Monday.

Anything else?

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place in Charlotte Aug. 24-27, but due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Cooper has not guaranteed that the arena will be allowed to operate at full capacity.

In a statement, an aide for the governor said: “State health officials are working with the R.N.C. and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

Then at a news conference Tuesday, Cooper jabbed back at Trump saying that pandemic responses cannot be “political.”

Vice President Mike Pence mentioned in a “Fox & Friends” interview that Georgia, Florida, and Texas were options to host the convention should it be pulled from North Carolina.

Georgia, Florida, and Texas have all made headlines for reopening more rapidly than many other states across the country, and have been able to avoid any coronavirus catastrophes.

