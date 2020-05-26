https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/governor-whitmers-shutdown-causes-massive-rodent-problem-aggressive-rats-roam-streets-looking-food/

100% Fed Up is reporting on another crisis caused by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s continued Michigan lockdown.

Aggressive rats are now roaming the streets looking for food.

Thanks Gretchen.

MLive reported:

Health departments in densely populated areas are reporting an increase in “unusual or aggressive rodent behavior.”

In a memo sent out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials say that rodents, especially those in large cities, rely on food and waste generated by restaurants for food…

…Not only has Michigan one of the states most affected by the coronavirus, but mid-Michigan was also devastated by historic flooding last week.

Environmental health programs should continue rodent monitoring and control activities after these events.

Additionally, business owners should take preventative actions to help keep rodents away by sealing up access points, removing debris and heavy vegetation, keeping garbage in tightly covered bins and removing pet and bird food from their yards.