https://www.dailywire.com/news/grenell-declassifies-document-that-is-very-significant-to-origins-of-russia-investigation

Richard Grenell, who up until today was the Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), reportedly declassified more documents related to the Russia investigation in his final days as DNI including one that is “very significant” to the origins of the investigation.

The documents include transcripts of the phone calls that then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which is at the center of the Obama administration’s “unmasking” scandal.

The newly declassified documents will have to be released by new Director John Ratcliffe, who was sworn in on Tuesday morning.

Fox News reported “that Grenell also completed the declassification review of other documents related to the origins of the Russia probe — including one that a senior intelligence official told Fox News was ‘very significant in understanding how intelligence was manipulated to support launching the Russia investigation.’”

U.S. Attorney John Durham is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Grenell declassified numerous documents related to the Russia investigations that took place over the first three years of the Trump administration, including testimonies that were given to the House Intelligence Committee that showed that Obama administration officials had no evidence that the Russians colluded with the Trump campaign.

