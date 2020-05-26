http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dCdGgZcu6O8/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blamed her husband’s “failed attempt at humor” for the controversy surrounding his request to get preferential treatment to get his boat in the in the water just before the holiday weekend.

Whitmer addressed reporters in Lansing on Tuesday and tried to preempt their questions with a statement about the matter.

After lamenting the amount of alleged negative and threatening comments she receives on social media, she said, “My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking with the small business that helps with our boat and dock up north.”

“Knowing it wouldn’t make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue,” she said.

“Obviously with the motorized boating prohibition in our early days of COVID-19, he thought it might get a laugh. It didn’t,” Whitmer continued.

“And to be honest, I wasn’t laughing either when it was relayed to me, because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it. I wish it wouldn’t have happened, and that’s really all we have to say about it,” she said.

A reporter asked Whitmer a question about her and her husband’s whereabouts during Memorial Day weekend and if they have visited northern Michigan.

“My husband did go up to our place in Antrim County and rake some leaves and came home,” she said, not specifying when that roughly 400-mile, six-hour round trip took place.

“So he was there. We did not all pile in the car to go enjoy our second home, although that would have been permitted if we had,” Whitmer said.

“But the fact of the matters is, he was there briefly for a night, I think, one or two nights, and came right back home after he raked our leaves,” the governor claimed.

