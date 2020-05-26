https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-scarborough-conspiracy-theory-twitter/2020/05/26/id/968965

The husband of a woman at the center of a conspiracy theory peddled by President Donald Trump is asking Twitter to stop enabling the platform’s most famous user from tweeting about his “dead wife.”

In a lengthy letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that was published by The New York Times, Timothy Klausutis begged him to remove tweets by Trump and Donald Trump Jr. that reference the “debunked falsehood” and “vicious lie” involving his late wife Lori, who had an undisclosed heart condition, fell, hit her head on a desk in the office of her then-boss, Rep. Joe Scarborough, and died. Scarborough, now the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and a frequent Trump critic, served as a Republican representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District from 1995-2001.

“President Trump on Tuesday tweeted to his nearly 80 million followers alluding to the repeatedly debunked falsehood that my wife was murdered by her boss, former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough. The son of the president followed and more directly attacked my wife by tweeting to his followers as the means of spreading this vicious lie,” Klausutis wrote in his lengthy letter dated May 21, which included screenshots of some of the tweets.

“I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

Lori Klausutis died in 2001 at the age of 28. Trump and others have questioned whether Scarborough was having an affair with her and, because of that, killed her. The unproven theory has cropped up over the years, but Trump has amplified it as he and Scarborough trade barbs.

“I have mourned my wife every day since her passing. I have tried to honor her memory and our marriage. As her husband, I feel that one of my marital obligations is to protect her memory as I would have protected her in life,” Klausutis wrote. “There has been a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died. I realize that may sound like an exaggeration, unfortunately it is the verifiable truth. Because of this, I have struggled to move forward with my life.”

Klausutis called out Trump directly, saying his tweets violate Twitter’s code of conduct. But instead of taking action outlined in the company’s rules — suspending Trump’s account — Klausutis would like the offending tweets taken down.

“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” he wrote.

“I’m a research engineer and not a lawyer, but I’ve reviewed all of Twitter’s rules and terms of service. The President’s tweet that suggests that Lori was murdered — without evidence (and contrary to the official autopsy) — is a violation of Twitter’s community rules and terms of service.”

Scarborough’s wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski read the full letter on the air Tuesday morning. Scarborough responded by saying, “I know all too well how much T.J. has suffered and how much he’s told me his family has suffered.”

Scarborough added that the conspiracy theories are “something that he has had to deal with for 19 years, whether it was from the far left of the internet or from [former Republican Rep. of Florida] Katherine Harris several years later on the internet or from a far-left website on the internet or from the president of the United States.

“Every time they spread these lies, they’re hurting the family.”

