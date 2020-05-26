https://www.dailywire.com/news/instant-classic-msnbc-reporter-tries-to-shame-man-for-not-wearing-mask-it-completely-backfires

During a Tuesday segment on MSNBC, reporter Cal Perry and anchor Katy Tur were apparently stunned by folks in Wisconsin allegedly unconcerned about their safety because most were not wearing masks outside.

As Perry attempted to shame one massless Wisconsin man, however, he quickly pointed out that the MSNBC cameraman was also not wearing a mask, humiliating Perry.

“Are the people there just not worried about it, Cal? Are they just not worried about their own personal safety?” Tur asked the correspondent, apparently amazed at Wisconsin citizens’ behavior.

“I haven’t met anybody who is,” Perry responded.

“I met some folks actually from Lake Geneva who lived in the area, they were staying a few miles outside of town … and they said they’re worried about it, they’re worried about that second spike, they’re worried about folks coming in from Chicago,” he continued.

“But they’ll quickly add, at the same time, this is a place that relies on that business.”

“You can see here, just around, nobody is wearing them,” Perry said, gesturing toward a local man with no mask.

“Including your cameraman,” the man shot back.

“Yeah, there ya go, including the cameraman, yeah,” a stunned Perry responded, before tossing up his arms and throwing the wrecked segment back to Tur.

All Tur could muster: “Striking images.”

The issue of masks, especially outdoors, has folks divided. Initially, visible health experts warned non-medical personnel not to wear masks, stating that they are essentially useless when it comes to protecting yourself from contracting COVID-19.

“Wearing a mask improperly can actually increase your chances of getting a disease. It can also give you a false sense of security,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said at the end of March.

“What the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) have reaffirmed in the last few days is that they do not recommend the general public wear masks,” Adams continued.

“Here’s why: on an individual level, there was a study in 2015 looking at medical students, and medical students wearing surgical masks touched their face on average 23 times,” he said. “We know a major way that you can get respiratory diseases like coronavirus is by touching a surface and then touching your face. So wearing a mask improperly can actually increase your chances of getting a disease. It can also give you a false sense of security; if you’ve seen many of these pictures of people out and about closer than six feet to each other but still wearing a mask.”

Adams also noted that N-95s masks have to get fitted, and did not recommend them for the general public. “As a medical professional, I can’t just go out and wear an N-95; I have to make sure it’s properly fitted and I have the right size in order for it to work properly,” he said.

However, leading voices on the White House Coronavirus Task Force are now in support of masks where folks cannot “social distance.”

WATCH:

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC: ANCHOR: “Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?” REPORTER: “I haven’t met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody’s wearing them [masks].” GUY ON STREET: “Including the Cameraman.” pic.twitter.com/h9HbbIqNVh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

