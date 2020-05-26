https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/coming-reporter-adam-housley-spygate-scandal-names-watch-mcmaster-rosenstein-john-mccain/

Former FOX News reporter put up a series of tweets this weekend on the ongoing Obama spygate scandal. According to Housley the scandal involves corrupt officials from both parties and he suggests that the case is moving swiftly and that these three men are in the crosshairs: H. R. McMaster, Rod Rosenstien and deceased US Senator and Trump-hater John McCain.

Adam Housley: The corruption runs deep and through both parties and it ain’t gonna look good when it’s all said and done.

Adam Housley: It ain’t about Republican and Democrat anymore…it really isn’t. People were given the opportunity to do the right thing and some chose wrong. It’s about right versus wrong.

Adam Housley: Names to watch…McMaster. Rosenstein….McCain. This crosses party lines and you all need to be prepared. This isn’t about being pro Trump, or anti Trump. You ALL need to understand that….and you need to be willing to call it out irrespective of party.

Adam Housley: Major issues within the FBI. An agency that I love as you guys know. But major issues. Sides being taken and even amongst former agents, a lot of frustration. Especially outside of headquarters.

Adam Housley: Wray should have cut out the cancer and didn’t.

