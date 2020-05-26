https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jimmy-fallon-chris-rock-blackface-race/2020/05/26/id/969131

Comedian Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday apologized for his impersonation of Chris Rock in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch in 2000 in which he appeared in blackface.

“The Tonight Show” host tweeted:

“While on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

A growing list of politicians and celebrities have been criticized for blackface, an offensive and racist practice that dates back to minstrel shows in the 1830s. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year admitted to wearing blackface when he was younger.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey last summer apologized for wearing blackface during a skit she performed as a student at Auburn University in the 1960s.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 faced intense pressure to resign after a racist picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

