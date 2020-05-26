https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jimmy-lai-hong-kong-technology-forced-technology-transfer/2020/05/26/id/969079

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong entrepreneur and pro-democracy campaigner, told Fox Business on Tuesday that President Donald Trump should “stop sending technology products to China,” as the region protests China’s new national security laws.

“Stop sending technology products to China,” Lai, who founded the media company Next Digital, said in an interview with “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday. “There are so many ways the U.S. can [help] to keep pressure [on] China to change. They can do whatever they like within their own country, but they have to follow the rules when they deal with the world outside.”

He added, this “is a good time” for the United States to push back on China, since its economy “is at its worst in the last 30 years,” and Chinese President Xi Jinping has become exposed, though he did say Xi is “taking advantage” of the coronavirus pandemic to “deal aggressively with the world, especially to deal with Hong Kong.” Lai also noted Trump “already said that we will have serious consequences if [China passes] the national security law.”

“I hope President Trump will do what he says, and President Trump has always been doing what he says,” Lai concluded. “I’m very confident that [the] U.S. administration will do something to save us from this crisis.”

