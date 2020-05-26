https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bobby-jindal-democrats-pelosi-economy/2020/05/26/id/969018

Democrats want to beat President Trump so badly that they are “willing to crush the American economy to do it,” former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal said Tuesday while calling for the end of bailouts for blue states after the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t need to be bailing out failed blue states,” the one-time Republican presidential candidate said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “We need to get Americans back to work. Nancy Pelosi, she passed a $3 trillion bloated bill. In that bill was almost a trillion dollars, over $900 billion to help bailout these blue states, these blue mayors.”

But the faster people get back to work in a safe way, the less money they’ll need from the government, said Jindal.

He also slammed Democrats for their push to use the pandemic to “transform” the United States with their agenda, bringing up the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that the House recently passed.

The bill, with its focus on spending, gives states incentives to keep their economies closed, Jindal added.

“What you’re seeing is states like California saying we’re going to give millions of dollars to illegal immigrants,” Jindal said. “You’re seeing states like Illinois saying we want $10 billion to bail out our pensions, programs that had problems even before the coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, states run by Democrats are reopening more slowly than states run by Republicans, Jindal said.

“[They] represent something like a third of the U.S. economy. This means a slower recovery for those states and the U.S.” said Jindal. “It’s been nearly 10 weeks since the Democratic governors of California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois ordered all businesses in their states to shut down save those they deemed essential. Job losses in these states have been especially severe because of their strict lockdowns.”

