Former Vice President Joe Biden really put his foot in his mouth last week while on The Breakfast Club radio show with Charlamagne tha God when he made a racist comment implying that black Americans aren’t really black if they don’t vote for him. And now he’s got a whole new excuse for why he made the remark.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne tha God said to Biden at the end of his interview last week. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden has since been scorched for those comments, forcing Biden to apologize. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said in a phone call the U.S. Black Chambers. “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.” But few were satisfied by the lame apology—not even Charlamagne tha God.

“I don’t even care about the words, and the lip service and the apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a black agenda. They got to make some real policy commitments to black people,” he said.

“You got whites telling us to stay in our place and you got black people saying, ‘Oh stop, now is not the time, you’re going to get Trump re-elected.’ It has to come to the point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters,” the radio host insisted.

Clearly hoping to nip this in bud again, Biden came up with new strategy: blame Charlamagne tha God

During an in-person appearance on CNN’s Situation Room (without a face mask, btw) he was asked about his comments on The Breakfast Club and if it could end up hurting the enthusiasm of black voters in November.

“I shouldn’t’ have been such a wise guy. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind.”

Joe Biden blames Charlamagne tha God for his racist “you ain’t black” remarks. “He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind.” pic.twitter.com/2kte4YwnOy — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 26, 2020

It wasn’t Biden’s fault! It was Charlamagne tha God’s fault! Seriously? He expects us to buy that excuse? Can’t he just accept responsibility for the fact that he exposed the Democrats’ secret that they take the black vote for granted?

As Biden would say, “Come on, man!”

