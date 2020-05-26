https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/499599-johnny-cashs-daughter-slams-ignorance-hatred-over-wearing-masks

Johnny Cash’s daughter, Rosanne Cash, on Tuesday, slammed the “ignorance & hatred” over wearing masks.

The writer, in a tweet, condemned a man who she said called her daughter a “Liberal pussy” for wearing a mask to the grocery store in Nashville, saying her daughter was a survivor of H1N1 and is “trying to survive” the current pandemic.

“My daughter lives in Nashville & wore her mask to buy groceries. Guy yells at her: ‘Liberal pussy!’” she posted.

“Back story: she nearly died of H1N1,” the writer continued. “She was in the ICU for a week, on a ventilator for 3 days. She CANNOT get covid. The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She’s trying to survive.”

Videos have circulated on social media of reporters and others being called out and attacked for wearing masks in public.

Several political leaders have encouraged their constituents to wear a face covering, including New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoCuomo rings bell as NYSE reopens to big gains The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – US death toll nears 100,000 as country grapples with reopening Watch Live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update MORE (D), who said Tuesday that, “Wearing a mask is now cool.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgam (R) delivered an emotional speech over the weekend, saying he hopes his state skips the “ideological and political” argument about using face masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended people wear cloth face coverings in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus in communities, including among vulnerable populations.

Initially, the CDC instructed that healthy people should not wear the masks because it would not protect them from the virus, but research about asymptomatic spreaders led the agency to reverse its recommendations.

