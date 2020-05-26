https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-election-mail-in-voting/2020/05/26/id/969007

The largest single day of voting is set to take place next week since the coronavirus crisis began just as President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on mail-in voting, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Seven states, including those controlled by Republicans, and the District of Columbia are making preparations for the June 2 primaries by adjusting the voting procedures to adhere to social distancing guidelines, including expanding mail-in voting.

In Pennsylvania, Indiana and New Mexico, Republican state parties and GOP candidates are actively and openly encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail or absentee due to difficulties imposed by the coronavirus.

But Trump once again on Tuesday raged against the practice, writing on Twitter that “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

This follows a pattern recently in which Trump has significantly ramped up his criticism of mail-in ballots, including on Memorial Day, in which he tweeted that “The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history.”

Election experts told ABC News that mail voting does not favor one party over another and that there has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the practice.

New Mexico secretary of state spokesman Alex Curtas said the vilification of mail-in voting is disappointing, as his state, like most others, has effective safeguards to prevent tampering.

