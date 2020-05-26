https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/kayleigh-mcenany-suggests-bidens-decision-wear-mask-veterans-memorial-publicity-stunt-ploy-avoid-questions-press-video/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted Joe Biden for wearing a face mask during his visit to the veterans memorial on Monday.

Creepy Joe left his Delaware basement for the first time in over two months on Monday.

And he looked like a weak fool with his face mask on.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill donned masks as they visited a Delaware military memorial on Monday.

There is no reason to wear a mask while outdoors, but how else would Biden be able to virtue signal?

Kayleigh McEnany suggested Biden wore a mask as a publicity stunt or perhaps as a ploy to avoid answering questions from the press.

“The President’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement. It is a bit peculiar though that in his basement right next to his wife, he’s not wearing a mask but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced,” McEnany said.

WATCH:

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “The President’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement. It is a bit peculiar though that in his basement right next to his mask, he’s not wearing a mask but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced.” pic.twitter.com/V6jiGgG5Ec — The Hill (@thehill) May 26, 2020

