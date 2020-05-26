http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dFaDKf_LhPw/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany questioned Tuesday why former Vice President Joe Biden was wearing a mask outside on Memorial Day.

One White House reporter questioned why President Trump retweeted a message on Twitter from Fox News host Brit Hume about Biden’s mask.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

“The president’s excited to see that Joe emerged from the basement,” McEnany said. “It is a bit peculiar that in his basement right next to his wife he’s not wearing a mask, but he’s wearing one outdoors when he’s socially distanced.”

Biden made a splash online after he emerged from his home quarantine for the first time in two months to lay a wreath at a military memorial in Delaware.

McEnany said that President Trump “was not shaming anybody” for wearing a mask but noted that the CDC’s guidelines only recommend and do not mandate masks for people outside.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

