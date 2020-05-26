https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/klobuchar-admits-drug-touted-trump-helped-husband-recover-covid-19-bashes-trump/

Sen. Amy Klobuchar really wants to be Joe Biden’s running mate, so she’ll say and do just about anything at this point.

How else to explain why the Minnesota Democrat acknowledged that hydroxychloroquine helped her husband recover from COVID-19, but then went on to bash President Trump, who has said often that doctors believe the anti-malarial drug can be effective in fighting the virus.

Trump last month called the drug, which is often used jointly with azithromycin, a “game changer.”

Klobuchar apparently agreed — at least last month.

“Well, I think that I listened to the science there. I believe he did briefly take that drug … or some drug like it, but I think that we have to listen to the science and you have to listen to your doctors with what is going to work in each individual situation,” Klobuchar said on a talk show in April, according to The Washington Examiner.

“Sometimes, you might have other conditions that make it so you can’t take certain drugs,” she said. “Sometimes your own condition with the virus wouldn’t demand. I think people have to look at what works. I believe in science, something this president has been not listening to.”

What’s interesting is that now, Klobuchar is bashing Trump for endorsing the drug.

“They say that hydroxychloroquine can lead to hallucinations,” the senator said on Twitter in response to a Trump tweet.

They say that hydroxychloroquine can lead to hallucinations. https://t.co/jCfls8eZpf — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 20, 2020

Others have also had positive effects using the drug, like actress Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, who both contracted COVID-19 while in Australia. “On day nine, they gave me chloroquine,” she said omn CBS. “And I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that, I don’t know if the drug worked or if it was just time for the fever to break, but my fever did break.”

“Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim also said hydroxychloroquine helped him, calling the drug the “secret weapon” to his stabilized health.

An international poll of more than 6,000 doctors last month found that hydroxychloroquine was deemed the most highly rated treatment for the virus.

The survey, conducted by Sermo, a global health care polling company, asked 6,227 physicians in 30 countries to find out what they considered to be the most effective against SARS-CoV-2. The poll found that 37% of those treating patients suffering from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rated hydroxychloroquine as the “most effective therapy” out of a list of 15 choices.

Azithromycin, known by the brand name Zithromax or Z-Pak, came in as the second-most effective therapy at 32%, followed by “nothing.”

The post Klobuchar Bashes Trump over His Use of Hydroxychloroquine After Same Drug Saved Her Husbands Life appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

