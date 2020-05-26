https://www.dailywire.com/news/knowles-race-rape-and-murder-oh-my

Joe Biden informed 40 million black Americans that, if they even consider voting to re-elect President Trump, they “ain’t black.” The mainstream media rushed to defend the presumptive Democratic nominee, insisting alternately that the comments did not matter, were meant as a joke, and were eclipsed by an overreaction.

Democratic representative Sheila Jackson Lee denied that Biden ever made the comments. Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times fabulist Hannah Jones defended Joe by distinguishing between being “racially black” and “politically black.”

For the Left, when ideology and reality conflict, ideology must win. So white Joe Biden can revoke black Kanye West’s blackness, and leftists of all races will nod along with the delusion.

While Republicans call Biden a racist, some Democrats are calling him a rapist. Socialist representative Ilhan Omar admitted to the Sunday Times of London, “I do believe Reade,” Biden’s accuser.

Nevertheless, Omar intends to vote for Biden. “Believing survivors is consistent with my values,” Omar insisted. “With that said…I will vote for [Biden] and help him defeat Trump.”

One can’t call the young representative inconsistent. Unlike so many #MeToo hypocrites, Omar really does seem to “believe all women.” She just doesn’t mind voting for their putative rapists if it means defeating a Republican.

Meanwhile, President Trump has revived a decades-old rumor that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough murdered a young female staffer, who was found dead in his office months after he announced his sudden resignation from Congress.

No evidence suggests that Scarborough murdered the girl, and Trump’s critics are fuming at the insinuation. But Scarborough himself has joked about the rumors, notably on Don Imus’s television show.

More to the point: leftists at the highest levels of government and media have just spent three years baselessly accusing the President of spying for Russia. They accused a whitebread jurist of gang rape. In the face of such one-sided slander, conservatives might be forgiven for failing to muster outrage over Trump’s own wild insinuations against one of his antagonists.

Finally, the New York Times calculated and compiled a list of America’s nearly 100,000 coronavirus victims in a demagogic editorial titled “An Incalculable Loss.” But a quick Google search of the sixth name of the list reveals that 27-year-old Jordan Driver Haynes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, did not die of COVID. He was murdered, and his body was found in the woods. So much for fact-checking.

The New York Times, which once ran “all the news that’s fit to print,” now publishes all the news that fits the narrative. The Left has a story to tell, reality be damned.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

