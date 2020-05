https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/live-mass-monday---should-christians-obey-lockdowns

Steven and the team discuss the appropriate response to government lock down guidelines from the Christian perspective. Where do believers draw the line when it comes to abiding by overbearing government demands?

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook