https://www.theblaze.com/news/mail-carrier-charged-with-attempted-election-fraud-for-allegedly-altering-mail-in-ballots

A West Virginia mail carrier has been charged with attempted election fraud, after allegedly altering several mail-in ballots on his contracted route.

The same day the Department of Justice announced the accusations of alleged tampering, President Donald Trump was censored by Twitter after warning that mail-in ballots are “substantially fraudulent.”

What are the details?

The DOJ said in a press release that mail carrier Thomas Cooper was charged with attempt to defraud the residents of West Virginia of a fair election after an investigation found that the 47-year-old allegedly made changes to a number of mail-in ballots sent to individuals on his contracted route with the United States Postal Service.

The bulletin notes:

The investigation found five ballot requests that had been altered from ‘Democrat’ to ‘Republican.’ On three other requests the party wasn’t changed, but the request had been altered. Cooper was responsible for the mail delivery of the three towns from which the tampered requests were mailed: Onego, Riverton, and Franklin, West Virginia. According to the affidavit, Cooper admitted to altering some of the requests, saying it was a joke.

The Daily Wire pointed out that “the news comes as Twitter started attaching warning labels to President Donald Trump’s tweets on Tuesday that led to a series of articles from left-wing media organizations that claimed that Trump’s warnings about fraud coming from mail-in voting were ‘unsubstantiated.'”

Earlier in the day, President Trump tweeted, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also shared a report on Tuesday from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, indicating instances of ballots discovered lying around unclaimed in public spaces for the taking.

The outlet reported further that “Jenny Trobiani, a 36-year veteran carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, said she had never seen anything like the influx of absentee ballots that were ‘no good.'” She said, “(The recipients) had all moved or died.”

Trobiani, The Review-Journal reported, “Kept 65 of these ballots with her on her first delivery say after they began to flood in from the county, and more than 100 on the second. In all, she said, there were thousands sitting in crates with no additional safeguards and marked to be sent back to the county.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

