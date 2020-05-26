https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-flaming-american-flag-police-vehicle

Authorities arrested a Boston man after he reportedly threw a flaming American flag onto the roof of a police vehicle, according to WBZ-TV.

The suspect also reportedly spit at an officer who arrived on the scene.

What are the details?

Authorities arrested Daniel Lucey, 40, in the area of Boston Common amid Memorial Day commemorations on Monday evening.

The outlet reported that “several people nearby” approached an officer to report Lucey, who was burning the American flag on the roof of a prisoner transport wagon parked inside the famed park.

When authorities approached the suspect, he reportedly told them he was burning the flag in protest. Lucey also reportedly had several other flags in his possession, including flag similar to those that had been placed in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument earlier that same day.

During his interaction with responding officers, Lucey reportedly spit on at least one of them.

In a statement, authorities said, “Officers noted that the suspect was in possession of several other flags which appeared to be similar to the ones which are planted in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument over Memorial Day weekend to commemorate the Massachusetts service members who have given their lives in defense of the United States of America.”

Authorities arrested Lucey and charged him with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, malicious destruction of property, and malicious destruction of historical monuments.

According to WCVB-TV, a group of volunteers placed at least 1,000 flags on Boston Common in honor of Memorial Day.

