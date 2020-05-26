http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/MgwZpxsSu5w/

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly threw a burning American flag onto the roof of a police vehicle and spit at a responding officer.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Daniel Lucey, 40, was arrested in the area of Boston Common.

Several people nearby approached an officer to report the burning flag was on the roof of an unoccupied prisoner transport wagon that was parked near the fountain inside the park.

When police located Lucey, he allegedly told them he had burned the flag and thrown it in a form of protest. Boston Police said Lucey was holding several other flags that were similar to the ones that had been placed in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument for Memorial Day.

Police said that while speaking to officers, Lucey spit on one them, hitting the officer’s shoe.

Lucey was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, malicious destruction of property and malicious destruction of historical monuments.