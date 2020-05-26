http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/mwYs4IKd4a8/mask-as-i-say-not-as-i-do.php

This, via Twitchy, is hilarious. An MSNBC film crew is in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, pretentiously bemoaning the fact that no one is wearing a mask. “Are they not worried about their personal safety?” And a passerby gets off the perfect riposte:

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC: ANCHOR: “Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?” REPORTER: “I haven’t met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody’s wearing them [masks].” GUY ON STREET: “Including the Cameraman.” pic.twitter.com/h9HbbIqNVh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

This one shows the same thing from another angle, and a little more of the conversation, with another un-masked MSNBC crew member:

You asked for it! Gotta love Cal Perry reach out and touch the cameraman who is not wearing a mask and is not social distancing…and who also touched his face. Breaking ALL the rules! pic.twitter.com/5UGQHTmNOX — Deana921 (@Deana921) May 26, 2020

We have seen this kind of thing many times, from the newswoman who tore off her face mask as soon as she was off camera, after ripping President Trump (or Vice President Pence) for not wearing one, to the immaculately coifed Dr. Fauci, who seems to have access to illegal haircuts, unlike the rest of us. Put every “news” person on television in that category, too.

There is a reason why no one takes these bozos seriously.

