http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-msK-MVVUc0/media-bias-and-coronavirus-on-the-morning-answer.php
The Morning Answer is a terrific radio program on AM 560 in Chicago, featuring Dan Proft and Amy Jacobson. I have appeared on the show as a guest a number of times, including this morning. We talked about the lack of accountability for news outlets that trumpeted the Russia hoax for years, and about the coronavirus and shutdowns in Minnesota and elsewhere. It was a fun segment I think; here it is: