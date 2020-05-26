https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-governor-says-her-husband-was-joking-when-he-tried-to-get-special-treatment-from-boat-dock

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer admitted Tuesday that her husband attempted to persuade a company to prioritize putting their family’s boat in the water ahead of the Memorial Day weekend by touting his status as “First Gentleman,” but dismissed his efforts as nothing more than “a failed attempt at humor.”

What are the details?

The owner of a company called NorthShore Dock LLC posted on Facebook last week that Marc Mallory, Whitmer’s husband, called the business asking that his boat be put in the water by the busy Memorial Day weekend. After being told that would not be possible due to the company being behind, Mallory reportedly pressed, “I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?”

Whitmer’s office initially refused to comment on the incident saying they would not respond to “every rumor that is spread online.”

But the governor confirmed Tuesday that the rumor was true.

Addressing the incident during a press conference, Whitmer said, “My husband made a failed attempt at humor, last week, when checking in with a small business that helps with our boat and dock up north. Knowing it wouldn’t make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue.”

She continued, “Obviously, with the motorized boating prohibition in our early days of COVID-19, he thought it might get a laugh. It didn’t.”

The governor added, “To be honest, I wasn’t laughing either when it was relayed to me. Because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it. I wish it wouldn’t have happened. And that’s really all we have to say about it.”

Whitmer went on to admit that Mallory had visited their vacation home where the boat is located, saying, “My husband did go to our place in Antrim County and raked some leaves. We did not all pile in the car to go enjoy our second home, although that would have been permitted.”



Whitmer addresses reports of husband’s call to dock



Whitmer — who has gained national name recognition for imposing one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the nation during the coronavirus — just warned Michiganders last week against traveling to northern regions of the state for the holiday weekend.

Fox News reported that the governor lifted some restrictions in the northern part of her state, but told citizens, “If you don’t live in these regions….think long and hard before you take a trip into them.”

