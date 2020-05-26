https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/disloyal-actual-retard-ann-coulter-turns-trump/

Looks like columnist and bomb thrower Ann Coulter is going to have to vote for Jo Jorgensen this election.

Coulter, an early and ardent supporter of President Trump, has left his camp. There’s little chance she’ll move over to Joe Biden, judging from this tweet.

I made this little graphic to illustrate what I imagine Joe Biden looks like when he puts on hIs COVID mask. pic.twitter.com/veBrOi2SJQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 26, 2020

So she might give the Libertarian candidate a look this November.

Coulter took to Twitter over the weekend and called Trump a “retard,” a “moron,” and someone who can’t even pretend to be a “decent, compassionate human being.”

She blasted Trump’s fierce criticism of his former attorney general Jeff Sessions, whom he blames for the two-year probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election. Trump is singing praises for football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican Senate primary in Alabama, who is running against Sessions.

“3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!” Trump wrote Friday on Twitter.

That kicked off a tweet tirade by Coulter, which began at 4:42 a.m. Sunday.

“3 years ago, a complete moron of a president told NBC’s Lester Holt, ‘I was going to fire Comey. … [W]hen I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, “You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.”‘ BAM! SPECIAL PROSECUTOR!” Coulter wrote.

Coulter went on.

“Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt’s show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That’s what got you a Special Prosecutor,” she wrote.

“Yeah, it was Sessions fault Trump got a Special Prosecutor. You don’t even need Nexis to see it was ALL TRUMP’S FAULT. He had to brag it that was HIS decision to fire Comey!” she continued.

ANOTHER GOOD CALL BY JARED! Kushner assured Trump that Democrats would LOVE it if Trump fired Comey! ‘Comey was hated ..by the Democrats. … he made this argument very impassionedly,’” Coulter wrote about Trump’s son-in-law.

Coulter also referred to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “After the big show of Rod Rosentein writing a letter explaining that Comey was being fired for his handling of the Hillary probe, idiot-boy Trump went on Lester Holt, said the letter was a sham and HE ALONE made the decision to fire Comey…because of Russia,” Coulter wrote.

