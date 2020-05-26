https://www.theblaze.com/news/nbc-fired-megyn-kelly-for-blackface-commentary-a-recently-resurfaced-clip-shows-nbcs-jimmy-fallon-in-you-guessed-it-blackface

The network that fired media maven Megyn Kelly has recently promoted a segment on its website, featuring one of the network’s popular comedy sketches from its hit show, “Saturday Night Live.”

“Regis co-host auditions,” a sketch that originally ran on the long-running comedy sketch show, featured Fallon portraying fellow comedian Chris Rock. He was conspicuously absent from the video.

Now comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon — as well as NBC — is under fire after social media went into overdrive in response to the clip.

What are the details?

Fallon appeared on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in 2000 in full blackface, dressing up as fellow comedian Chris Rock for a segment.

Fallon was conspicuously absent from the clearly edited clip, which remains nested in NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” website at the time of this writing.

The original clip sees Fallon complaining that there are “not a lot of black folks” on famed show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” and said it was likely because “black folks don’t want to answer questions.”

Anything else?

Video of Fallon in this particular skit also resurfaced in 2018 amid Kelly’s firing.

Kelly was let go after making controversial remarks about blackface and Halloween during a broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today.”

In her remarks, Kelly said that dressing up in blackface was permissible when she was a child, and mused as to whether it was all right for white people to dress up for Halloween in blackface if they are playing a character.

Despite being in the spotlight for Kelly’s firing as well as the resurfaced clip, NBC never publicly commented on the decidedly controversial “SNL” segment.

Neither NBC nor Fallon have publicly addressed the resurfaced video at the time of this writing.

