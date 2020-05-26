https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-texas-see-fewest-covid-19-fatalities-since-march_3364980.html

Two of America’s largest states saw the fewest fatalities with COVID-19 this week since March.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Tuesday that the state recorded just 73 deaths linked to the new disease over the past 24 hours.

“In this absurd new reality, that is good news. Any other time and place when we lose 73 New Yorkers, it’s tragic,” Cuomo said. “It’s tragic now, but relative to where we’ve been, we’re on the other side of the curve, and that is the lowest number that we’ve had.”

The daily deaths with COVID-19 peaked in New York at 799 on April 8.

New York is the hardest-hit state in the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deaths linked to the disease, which is caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, began being confirmed on March 14. The deaths quickly rose to 100 deaths overnight on March 25.

Texas, meanwhile, saw the fewest fatalities with COVID-19 since the end of March, Gov. Gregg Abbott said Monday.

Chris Arellanas bowls at Cowtown Bowling Palace in Fort Worth, Texas on May 22, 2020. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The state recorded just eight deaths on March 25 of people who tested positive for the CCP virus.

Texas also saw its first official deaths with COVID-19 in mid-March. It recorded no more than seven deaths in one day that month.

The state recorded its highest number, 58, on May 14.

Other states have also seen the number of new deaths per day drop to levels not seen since March.

Michigan officials recorded five deaths in a single day, they said Sunday. It was the lowest total since March 22. The state reported 12 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

