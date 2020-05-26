https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/economy-cuomo/2020/05/26/id/969038

If Joe Biden wants to fight President Donald Trump over the economy and its troubles as a result of the coronavirus response, he has “gone down an alley that makes no sense at all,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday.

“All we have to do is look at the Obama-Biden eight-year unemployment level and the Trump four-year achievement and ask yourself which of these two do you think works better, and the polling numbers are that the people trust President Trump to bring us back out of this mess much more than they trust Biden, when you ask them about this,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

According to reports this week, Biden’s campaign is shifting the focus of its attacks to the economy. The campaign plans to argue that Trump not only handled the pandemic poorly, but is mishandling the economy, and that Biden is the leader the country needs to recover.

Part of the issue is that in red states, pro-Trump governors are opening businesses up, but in blue states, they are not. This means that by September, there will be a huge gap in the jobs that return, said Gingrich.

“I just think that in the blue states where they follow old-time liberalism and where politicians like [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo want to have power without accountability, they will have a weak economy,” said Gingrich.

Meanwhile, Trump is right to hit Biden and former President Barack Obama on their record concerning China, he added.

Looking back at the 2013 agreement the two made with China that allowed companies to raise money in the United States, Gingrich said American investors have lost billions because some Chinese companies “just plain lie” and don’t have the same accounting standards.

“That’s an Obama-Biden mistake which I think is going to be corrected by Trump, but gives you an example of how much they gave the Chinese,” said Gingrich. “In addition, Biden has this little program at the University of Pennsylvania which refuses to tell us how much of his money comes from China.”

