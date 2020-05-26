http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bwiPtxj8VZI/

A report that the NFL could open minicamps for their players in June, had cold water thrown on it by none other than the players themselves.

In response to a report from Yahoo which said that coaches could report to facilities next week and players would return after that for minicamps from June 15 to June 27, NFL Players Association (NFLPA) President JC Tretter noted that the current offseason programs are set to end on June 26, and the players have not agreed to any reopening plan.

Players: our union has not agreed to any reopening plan. Any reports about coming back to work are hypothetical. You will hear from the NFLPA when there are new developments. — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) May 26, 2020

NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy responded by making it clear that the league was not putting any dates on a “potential return.”

Here’s ⁦@NFLprguy⁩ on the potential return of players to team facilities. pic.twitter.com/XnKh8pVLPA — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 26, 2020

In all likelihood, the Yahoo report was entirely accurate in terms of what the NFL is likely to propose to the players, it just got out before the NFL had actually proposed it to the players. Nonetheless, with severe quarantine states like New York, New Jersey, and California, all giving approval for their pro sports teams to get going, it’s very likely that minicamps will open soon.

