The National Hockey League will not play the remainder of the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic but plans to move forward with a 24-team playoff format, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday.

The league plans to restart team training camps by mid-July in preparation for an amended playoff to be held in two “hub cities.”

Just 24 of the league’s 31 teams will return to the ice to play for the Stanley Cup, up from the 16 teams that usually make it into the playoffs.

“At the pause, we committed to resuming play only when appropriate and prudent,” Bettman said in a statement.

“We are hopeful the Return To Play Plan will allow us to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup in a manner in which the health and safety of our players, on-ice officials, team staff and associated individuals involved are paramount.”

The NHL has yet to specify dates for the playoffs or identify which two cities will serve as hubs, though Bettman identified Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh among a list of 10 potential locations.

“At this time, we are not fixing dates because the schedule of our return-to-play will be determined by both developing circumstances, and the needs of our players,” Bettman said. “Again the final determination will depend on COVID-19 conditions, testing availability, and government regulations.”

The league suspended play March 12.

