Gee, I’m old enough to remember when the “experts” told us masks weren’t helpful when it comes to preventing the coronavirus. In fact, we were told masks were actually bad for us.

Yes, it was all the way back in the Year of our Lord 2020 when the CDC said it “does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.”

What’s more, masks made it more likely we would catch the coronavirus: “If it’s not fitted right, you’re going to fumble with it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar testified in March. “You’re going to be touching your face, which is the No. 1 way you’re going to get disease, is unclean hands touching your face.”

Remember this…?

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

—

Like, “seriously people, STOP BUYING MASKS,” like, what’s wrong with you people buying all those masks…

That was the Surgeon General then, a whole 11 weeks ago…

Here’s our Surgeon General today:

(1/6) A #SaturdayMorning thread this #MemorialDayWeekend to clarify some of the confusion on masks and face coverings. Follow along to get the facts & remember – I wear my mask to protect you, and you wear yours to protect me. 👇 pic.twitter.com/sHLtJCxutU — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) May 23, 2020

—

Let me tell you a secret…

A few weeks ago, when the “experts” were telling us masks don’t help, I didn’t believe them. Did it make any sense to you? Doctors and nurses have been wearing paper masks for decades to protect themselves and their patients from infection — and suddenly we’re supposed to believe they’re useless?

Come on.

I didn’t believe the MASKS DON’T WORK propaganda then, and to protect my wife, who checks off a number of risk factors with the coronavirus, I immediately started wearing a mask every time I went out, as does she. And, thankfully, because I do a lot of drywall work, I was lucky enough to have a stock of those N95 masks, which are supposed to be especially effective.

But less than three months ago, if you were seen wearing a mask, you were an evildoer, a selfish bastard stealing precious PPE from first responders. Thanks to the media and government, wearing a mask, then — most especially an N95 mask, served as a Scarlet Letter of sorts. How dare you, sir! How dare you! To which I would happily respond: Yeah, well, we’ve had 13 cases of coronavirus in my county, so how about you dare to kiss my ass. And even if we got wiped out by the coronavirus here, my wife comes before your wife, so you can dare to kiss my ass again.

But look at what a difference a few weeks makes… Today’s Scarlet Letter is *not* wearing a mask. Now you’re a monster for not wearing a mask, you’re a serial killer for not wearing a mask…

There are people who consider themselves Americans who are applauding the following mob behavior:

If you don’t wear a mask on Staten Island you will be publicly shamed pic.twitter.com/6pRl33C0vU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 26, 2020

Granted, we don’t know the full context of the video. It might be that the person not wearing the mask was obnoxious. We’ve certainly seen enough videos of maskless jerks coughing on those politely asking them to wear a mask. So the video itself is not my point. It’s the social media reaction to the video I find troubling, the “right on” aspect of it, the cheering on and celebration of mob mentality…

First off, if you’re wearing a mask, what the hell do you care if someone else is not? You’re protected. If you’re worried about your eyes, put on sunglasses. This is not difficult, y’all… Unless, of course, you’re a bossypants type who loves any excuse to tell others what to do.

Secondly, we now know that if you are under 50 years of age, the coronavirus has a fatality rate of just 0.1 percent, or 1 in 1,000 — which is the exact same fatality rate as the everyday flu. So why are we stuffing people under the age of 50 into masks for no valid medical reason? It should be the elderly we train our protective focus on. Instead, we’re spreading our focus out among everyone, which was the mistake that led to completely unnecessary nursing home catastrophes in Democrat-run states like New York, New Jersey, and Michigan.

But this is the world in which we now live — a world where science and facts no longer matter, where bad people are looking for any excuse to feel superior and to publicly lord their superiority over others, looking for any excuse to embrace the warmth of the fascist mob knowing social media and the corporate media will cheer them on as virtuous.

This is a sick, sick culture we live in; a fascist and anti-freedom culture, a theocracy built on the empty religion of pious and self-righteous moral posturing. We saw this once before in the 60s. The good news is that the result of the 60s was the 70s, where the little brothers and sisters of the self-righteous hippies threw off that self-seriousness and embraced the joys of youth and freedom. The 70s were the freest decade of my lifetime.

Let’s hope the 2020s are just as shackle free.

