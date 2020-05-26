https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/gop-expanding-investigation-muellers-team-says-nunes/

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a key player for several years in the investigations into how the intelligence community, starting during the Obama administration, opposed and attacked President Trump, is confirming that the review of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is growing.

“We’ve also expanded our investigation into the Mueller team and everything that happened with Mueller and the people at DOJ and FBI that were above Mueller. And so, we will be making criminal referrals in the coming weeks against the Mueller team,” he said over the weekend during an appearance on Gregg Jarrett’s “With Hunt: The Flynn Vindication,” on Fox.

“We’re just now putting that together and, of course, as always, waiting on more documents that we really need to come out,” he said.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, Nunes revealed more people are coming forward with information “about what Trump allies view to have been a plot to undermine the president.”

Mueller spent more than two years hunting for evidence that would support those claims that the Trump 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

“His team was unable to find a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia,” the report said.

The report also described situations of possible obstruction of justice but the Justice Department decided none was strong enough to pursue.

Nunes explained the Mueller investigation should have been abandoned as soon as it was launched because that’s when the special counsel knew there “was no coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.”

The congressman sent eight criminal referrals to the Department of Justice last year and now U.S. Attorney John Durham in conducting a criminal investigation of the Russia collusion claims, under an appointment from Attorney General William Barr.

Nunes said there’s been help in getting information out from acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who has declassified a number of documents.

Explained the Examiner, “The House Intelligence Committee, which conducted its own Russian interference investigation when Nunes was chairman, determined there was no collusion by early 2018. Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee argued the investigation was wrapped up prematurely, and the current chairman of the panel, Rep. Adam Schiff, has repeatedly insisted there was collusion, even after recently released witness transcripts from that inquiry showed Obama administration officials saying they had not seen direct evidence to support that conclusion.”

The post Nunes: ‘We will be making criminal referrals’ on Mueller’s team appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

