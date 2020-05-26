https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuomo-projections-wrong

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says that he won’t make COVID-19 predictions anymore because all previous predictions turned out to be wrong.

What are the details?

On Monday, Cuomo told reporters that he will no longer predict whether New York will be successful in reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic because experts “all failed at that business.”

“Now, people can speculate, people can guess, I think next week, I think two weeks, I think a month,” Cuomo said. “I’m out of that business, because we all failed at that business. All the early national experts, here’s my projection, here’s my projection model, they were all wrong, they were all wrong.”

Cuomo noted that it’s simply impossible to gauge the condition of public health at this point as the coronavirus sometimes has up to a 14-day incubation period, and many infected people walk around asymptomatic.

“[T]here are a lot of variables, I understand that,” Cuomo said. “We didn’t know what social distancing would actually amount to, I get it. But we were all wrong. So I’m sort of out of the guessing business.”

According to Syracuse.com, “Projections had far more hospitalizations, intubations and deaths than have occurred so far.”

The outlet pointed that the Democratic governor “stood firm” that regions across the state would begin reopening when meeting specific metrics.

“The state’s coronavirus numbers continued their downward trend,” the website reported. “For the second time in three days, statewide deaths dipped under 100. There were 96 more deaths reported Monday.”

“It’s still painfully high, but only the relative absurdity of the situation is that relatively good news,” Cuomo added.

What else?

He pointed out, however, the necessity to continue wearing masks in public, and bashed those who refused.

“It’s not smart. It’s not smart,” the governor said.

At the time of this writing, researchers at Johns Hopkins University estimate that at least 362,764 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the state with at least 29,229 deaths resulting from the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

