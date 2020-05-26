http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/p6OHfYyYvTw/

Is there anything more tedious than the press complaining about how it’s treated?

After grousing that Stephanie Grisham, President Trump’s former press secretary, never held a formal briefing, the media can’t stand that Kayleigh McEnany, her successor, has made those briefings too contentious.

McEnany steamrolls, she dodges, she lectures reporters on the questions they should be asking. It’s that last point that riles some journalists. “Indefensible and grotesque,” said Jonah Goldberg to Chris Wallace on Fox News. “I have to say that if Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well,” Wallace said.

To which Americans say: Stop whining!

Of course the Trump administration is playing tough with the media — because the media has played tough with him before he was even elected. Nearly every question asked in the briefing room is usually in the loaded construction of, “As you know, things are terrible, and it’s your fault, care to comment?” McEnany has decided to hit back.

This isn’t about the First Amendment. The media in the United States can say whatever the hell it wants — and we, as the New York Post, thank heaven for that every day. But there’s nothing in the Constitution that says the press secretary has to be polite about it.

You know what word needs to be retired in the age of Trump? “Unprecedented.”

President John Adams signed a law making it a crime to criticize the government; 20 newspaper editors were imprisoned. Andrew Jackson not only had his own paper, edited by a member of his cabinet, but it got government subsidies. Kayleigh McEnany hurting your feelings is not a constitutional crisis.

You buy ink by the barrel, fill the airwaves 24 hours a day and get millions of clicks on your websites. Victims? Get over yourselves.

