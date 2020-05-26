https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pay-bill-ric-grenell-dunks-german-politician-petty-swipe-departure/

Former Acting DNI Ric Grenell confirmed on Sunday that he was leaving his post as US Ambassador to Germany.

The German government and its far left media were never fans of Ambassador Grenell or the Trump Administration. The Germans frowned on Trump’s insistence that NATO members pay up on their agreed to financial obligations.

In a parting shot on Ambassador Grenell German politician Dr. Andreas Nick took a cheap shot at Ric on his way out the door.

Ambassador Grenell did not hesitate to clap back at the German hack.

