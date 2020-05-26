https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pay-bill-ric-grenell-dunks-german-politician-petty-swipe-departure/

Former Acting DNI Ric Grenell confirmed on Sunday that he was leaving his post as US Ambassador to Germany.

The German government and its far left media were never fans of Ambassador Grenell or the Trump Administration. The Germans frowned on Trump’s insistence that NATO members pay up on their agreed to financial obligations.

In a parting shot on Ambassador Grenell German politician Dr. Andreas Nick took a cheap shot at Ric on his way out the door.

For a generation, each and every US Ambassador I got to know personally – career dipomat or political appointee alike – used to leave his post as a highly respected figure and trusted friend of Germany. Now someone leaves issuing threats as if he were representing a hostile power — Dr. Andreas Nick (@DrAndreasNick) May 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: As Soon As Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos Testified that Joseph Mifsud Worked For the Clinton Foundation, She Was Brutally Targeted and Harassed By the Left

Ambassador Grenell did not hesitate to clap back at the German hack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

