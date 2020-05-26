https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499515-pentagon-watchdog-sidelined-by-trump-resigns

The Pentagon’s former top watchdog, whom President TrumpDonald John TrumpMulvaney: ‘We’ve overreacted a little bit’ to coronavirus Former CBS News president: Most major cable news outlets ‘unrelentingly liberal’ in ‘fear and loathing’ of Trump An old man like me should be made more vulnerable to death by COVID-19 MORE replaced last month, has resigned from the inspector general’s office, officials announced on Tuesday.

Glenn Fine submitted his resignation Tuesday morning as the Pentagon’s principal deputy inspector general, saying in a statement that he believes “the time has come for me to step down and allow others to perform this vital role” after several years at the Department of Defense (DOD) and Justice Department.

“It has been an honor to serve in the inspector general community, both as the inspector general of the Department of Justice and the DoD acting inspector general and principal deputy inspector general performing the duties of the DoD inspector general,” Fine said in a statement.

“The role of inspectors general is a strength of our system of government,” he continued. “They provide independent oversight to help improve government operations in a transparent way. They are a vital component of our system of checks and balances, and I am grateful to have been part of that system.”

He added that he wishes the “men and women of the DoD [Office of Inspector General] and the inspector general community continued success in these important responsibilities.”

Fine had been serving as the Pentagon’s acting inspector general since 2016, after coming to the watchdog’s office in 2015. He also served as the Justice Department’s inspector general from 2000 to 2011.

In April, Trump named a new acting inspector general, as well as nominated someone to take on the job permanently. The move meant Fine reverted to his previous position as the Pentagon’s principal deputy inspector general.

The move also kicked Fine off a panel of inspectors general charged with overseeing the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. A week before Trump’s move, Fine was named to chair the panel, called the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

Trump’s replacement of Fine has been seen as a part of a larger purge of inspectors general across the federal government. The president has fired or replaced four other inspectors general in recent months.

Most recently, Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoChinese state media: Wuhan conducted 6.5 million coronavirus tests in 9 days The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip MORE‘s request, a move that has come under intense scrutiny after reports emerged that Linick was investigating Pompeo.

