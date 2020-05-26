https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/05/26/politico-dems-warn-trump-will-undermine-election-results-loss-know/

Sometimes, there just are no words. It’s as if the entire Russia-collusion hoax simply vanished into thin air, at least at Politico. Is this simply the greatest case of projection ever — and not just from Democrats, but also the media?

Trump’s increasingly amped-up rhetoric surrounding the integrity of the November election is beginning to bring to center stage a previously muted conversation. With the president lagging behind Joe Biden in public opinion polls six months before the general election, his opponents are becoming increasingly anxious that Trump may attempt to undermine the results of the election if he loses — or worse, might attempt to cling to power regardless of the outcome. “He is planting the seeds for delegitimizing the election if he loses,” Vanita Gupta, a former head of DOJ’s civil rights division under President Barack Obama and now president of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said on Twitter on Sunday in reaction to Trump’s “rigged election” claim. “It’s from the playbook. It’ll get more intense as he gets more freaked out.”

Ahem. We’ve just gone through a new version of the Red Scare for the past three-plus years because Democrats couldn’t accept the fact that Trump won in 2016. They spent half of their time delegitimizing the Electoral College — a system that’s been in place since 1789, mind you — and the other half accusing Trump of cheating with Russian help, on the basis of no evidence whatsoever. We went through impeachment because Democrats wanted everyone to think Trump was about to do it again, this time with Ukraine.

As if that wasn’t rich enough, Politico never bothers to even mention this context. The names “Russia” and “Ukraine” don’t get a single mention, nor does “impeachment.” David Siders warns about Trump’s propensity to file lawsuits without once mentioning that House Democrats have filed a blizzard of suits to try to grab Trump’s private information, clearly for oppo-research purposes. The closest Politico gets to any mention at all of this context is a quote from a Team Trump spokesperson:

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump’s reelection effort, called any discussion about the president’s unwillingness to leave office if defeated “baseless, ridiculous conspiracy talk and they should go see [Democrats] Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams because they actually have openly questioned their own election results.”

Abrams is the poster woman for delegitimizing election results, and Democrats want her for Joe Biden’s running mate. This, by the way, is the only mention Siders makes of Abrams in a lengthy screed about not accepting election results, even though that is literally her main claim to fame. It’s a journalistic absurdity, as is this entire piece and the attempt to inflate yet another conspiracy theory from the Left after the collapse of Russiagate and everything else.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

