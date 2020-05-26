https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-teachers-parents-school/2020/05/26/id/969037

One in five teachers say they are unlikely to return to school if classrooms open again in the fall, a new USA Today/Ipsos poll reveals.

Here is how the poll of results break down:

83% of say they are having a harder time doing their job.

76% of say distance learning is causing students to fall behind.

64% say students will eventually be able to make up any lost ground.

25% of those 55 and older and with the most experience, say they probably wouldn’t return in the fall.

And a separate poll of parents found:

60% of those with at least one child in grades K-12 say they would be likely to pursue at-home learning options instead of sending their kids back to school in the fall.

71% say teachers are working harder now due to distance-learning. One poll surveyed 505 teachers. The other surveyed 403 parents of a K-12 child. The teachers’ survey has a margin of error of 5 percentage points. The poll of parents has a margin of error of 5.6 percentage points.

