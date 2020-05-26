https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/499646-press-susan-rice-would-be-ready-to-step-in-as-potus

Picking a vice presidential running mate? Sound easy, but it’s not. In fact, Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Americans debate life under COVID-19 risks Biden set to make risky economic argument against Trump Hillicon Valley: Tech companies lead way on WFH forever | States and counties plead for cybersecurity assistance | Trump weighing anti-conservative bias panel MORE today faces one of the toughest tasks of all because so many elements must factor into his decision.

For Biden, having vowed to choose a woman, the questions are: Are there any skeletons in her closet we don’t know about? Could she help deliver a key swing state? Is she a good campaigner who will excite the Democratic base and inspire people to vote? Does she appeal to independent voters? Is she someone Biden feels comfortable with? And, most importantly, does she have the kind of experience that leaves no doubt that, if anything happened to Biden, she could step into the position of president?

On that latter test, nobody has better credentials than former national security advisor Susan Rice – and this at a time when we’ve never had a greater need for leaders who understand what the federal government’s role is and how to use the combined might of agencies of government to serve the public.

Which is not to say Biden doesn’t have other strong candidates. Indeed, Biden’s lucky he has such an outstanding field to choose from. In a sense, he can’t go wrong. In addition to Rice, those we know he’s considering include three U.S. senators with presidential campaign experience: Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump retweets personal attacks on Clinton, Pelosi, Abrams It’s as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Coal company sues EPA over power plant pollution regulation | Automakers fight effort to freeze fuel efficiency standards | EPA watchdog may probe agency’s response to California water issues MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenPentagon charts its own course on COVID-19, risking Trump’s ire Warren to host high-dollar fundraiser for Biden It’s as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process MORE (Mass.), and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Trump by 5 points in Minnesota The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – US death toll nears 100,000 as country grapples with reopening It’s as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process MORE (Minn.); another senator who’s a former state attorney general, Nevada’s Catherine Cortez-Masto; two governors with executive experience: Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamTop New Mexico tourism official says mass gatherings may not be possible for 18 months The Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice New Mexico’s governor blasts state GOP for ‘reckless demand’ to reopen MORE; a former police chief, now member of Congress from Florida, Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – US death toll nears 100,000 as country grapples with reopening Demings ‘concerned’ over theme park openings in Florida Demings hits Trump for campaigning off Biden ‘you ain’t black’ comments MORE; and two local leaders: Stacey Abrams, former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives; and Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta.

Each one of them brings certain advantages to the table. Any one of them would be a good and historic pick. But none of them can match the executive and diplomatic experience of Susan Rice. She’s spent the last three decades dealing with complex policy issues, working with Congress, negotiating with foreign leaders, and carrying out the wishes of a president. She knows how government and diplomacy work. She knows how to get stuff done.

Rice’s entire life and career, in fact, has been dedicated to public service. She first served in the Clinton administration as director for International Organizations and Peacekeeping and director for African Affairs in the National Security Office and, later, unanimously confirmed by the Senate, as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. As part of her portfolio, she directed America’s response to the crises in Somalia and Rwanda. After successfully dealing with the Ebola crisis, she also established, at the NSC, the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense – which Trump dismantled in 2018.

In January 2009, appointed by President Obama and, again, unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rice took over as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, helping shape American foreign policy in North Korea, Iran, the Middle East, Sudan, Libya and other hot spots. Four years later, Rice was back in the White House, this time as national security advisor, playing a major role in the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate accords and improved relations with Cuba.

Susan Rice also has an incredible personal story to tell. Descended from Jamaican immigrants on her mother’s side of the family and slaves from South Carolina on her father’s side, she embodies the American dream. Inspired by her parents to overcome the inherent challenges of being both a young woman and African-American, she graduated from Stanford, was named a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, the only African-American among a class of 500, and went on to become one of the most powerful women on the world stage. Hers is a story that will inspire young voters of all races, but particularly energize the African-American community, whose enthusiastic, all-out support is essential to a Biden victory.

Coming out of the worst public health crisis and the worst economic crisis this country has ever faced, Biden will face an incredible challenge in getting America back on track. He needs somebody alongside of him who can hit the ground running. He could find no better teammate than Susan Rice.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”

