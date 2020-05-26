https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rep-jim-clyburn/2020/05/26/id/969061

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he “cringed” when he heard Joe Biden’s comment that black voters “ain’t black” if they are undecided on whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump.

But, he said he is still backing Biden for president.

“I cringed, no question about that,” the South Carolina congressman said of Biden during a Tuesday appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

Clyburn said the remarks were a mistake and everyone has comments that come out wrong every once in a while.

“They come out a little bit wrong, and that’s what happened here,” he said.

Biden’s comments were made during an interview that aired Friday morning on “The Breakfast Club,” a morning radio show hosted by Charlamagne tha God.

As the interview was wrapping up, the host said he has more questions before the election. Biden replied with a rant defending his support of the black community.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Trump and Republicans ripped Biden over the comments. Biden apologized later in the day on a campaign call with black business leaders.

Despite the gaffe, Biden still has Clyburn’s support.

“In this instance, Joe did not do as well as I hoped in responding, but I will say this, I go about my business every day comparing Joe Biden, to the alternative, not the Almighty. He is not a perfect person. None of us are. So what my decision now is to determine who I feel should be the next president of the United States, and I do that by comparing the candidates to each other, not to the Almighty,” Clyburn said.

When asked what his message to black voters who were put off by Biden’s comments would be, Clyburn said, “I think all of us know Joe Biden. I’ve said that. I know him. And he knows me. He knows the African American community very well. I’ve done a lot of stuff with Joe Biden over the years, and I would not have supported him if I did not think he was best suited to be the next president of the United States. “It’s just that simple.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

